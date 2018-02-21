By Trend

The OSCE monitoring held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Feb. 21.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Andrzej Kasprzyk, personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, and his field assistants Mikhail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Gennady Petrica and Ognyen Yovic.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz