George Tsereteli, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, will visit Azerbaijan in March 2018, the OSCE PA press service told Trend.

Tsereteli will visit the country on March 12-13 and attend the Silk Way Conference in Baku.

Tsereteli previously announced that his visit will focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and he will be accompanied by the PA’s International Secretariat.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

