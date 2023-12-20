Marrow transplantation to be included in Mandatory Health Insurance

20 December 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

In the coming years, it is planned to introduce a bone marrow transplantation operation at the New Clinic, Azernews reports.

The executive director of TABIB, Vugar Gurbanov, said this during his speech at the event dedicated to the institution's 5-year activity.

According to him, more than 90% of the medical services included in the Benefit Package of the Mandatory Health Insurance are performed in TABIB-affiliated medical institutions:

"When the mandatory medical insurance was introduced, 1829 medical services were available free of charge. Today, the number of services in the Benefit Package is 81% increased to 3315. More than 90% of the 3,315 medical services covered by mandatory health insurance are performed in medical institutions under TABIB.

The TABIB official said that 98% of 634 ambulatory medical services, 100% of 931 laboratory services, 100% of 77 physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, 99% of 266 inpatient therapeutic services, 1334 70% of inpatient surgical services, as well as 100% of primary health care, emergency medical care services are implemented.

V. Gurbanov mentioned that among the newly added services are kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplantation operations: "Although these operations are currently performed mainly in contracted private medical institutions within the framework of mandatory health insurance, in the future such operations will also be performed in medical institutions under TABIB. In the coming years, it is planned to introduce bone marrow transplantation surgery at the New Clinic. For this, our doctors and surgeons have already been sent to Turkiye for training."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz