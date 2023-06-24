Medical examinations of Soyudlu village residents were conducted [PHOTOS]

24 June 2023 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

In order to study the health condition of the population in the village of Soyudlu, Gadabay, health authorities organized medical examinations of the residents of Soyudlu village, Azernews reports.

The 16-member medical team of the Gadabey District Central Hospital conducted medical examinations of local residents at the Soyudlu medical center.

The medical team included therapists, cardiologists, pediatricians, ENT specialists, surgeons, neurologists, psychiatrists, ultrasound and laboratory specialists.

Up to now, each of the 30 citizens who have applied for examination have undergone the necessary laboratory and instrumental examinations, and no special pathologies have been detected in them.

