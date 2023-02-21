Azerbaijan registers 37 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

21 February 2023 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan registered 37 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 21.

Some 14 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reporting period.

So far, 828,395 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,145 of them have recovered, and 10,105 people have died. Some 145 people are currently under treatment in special hospitals.

Around 1,695 COVID-19 tests have been carried out over the past day. In total, 7,516,142 tests have been conducted in the country.

At the same time, 456 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

Some 146 people were injected with the first dose, 139 citizens received second dose, while 148 citizens got the third dose and the next doses.

As many as 23 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,947,492 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,764 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,878,527 people – the second dose, 3,399,669 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Around 265,532 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

