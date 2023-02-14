Azerbaijan registers 16 new COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries

14 February 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan registered 16 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 14.

Some 21 patients have recovered and no patient has died in the reporting period.

So far, 828,251 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,007 of them have recovered, and 10,099 people have died. Currently, 145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Some 1,871 COVID-19 tests have been carried out over the past day. In total, 7,507,868 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

Over the past day, 287 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

Some 95 people were injected with the first vaccine dose, 92 citizens received the second dose, while 89 people received the third dose. As many as 11 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive COVID-19 test result.

Totally, up to 13,945,750 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,219 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,878,064 people – the second dose, 3,399,041 people – the third dose, and the next doses so far.

At the same time, 265,426 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

