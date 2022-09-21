Azerbaijan confirms 251 more COVID-19 cases, 363 recoveries

21 September 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 251 new COVID-19 cases, 363 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,098 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 808,725 of them have recovered, and 9,897 people have died. Currently, 1,476 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,123 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,225,530 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 833 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 183 citizens, the second dose to 139 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 448 citizens. As many as 63 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,883,429 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,822 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,383 people – the second dose, 3,376,017 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,207 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

