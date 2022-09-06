Azerbaijan confirms 492 more COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries

6 September 2022 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 492 new COVID-19 cases, 556 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 816,087 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 802,951 of them have recovered, and 9,831 people have died. Currently, 3,305 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,487 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,176,524 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,544 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 6.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 375 citizens, the second dose to 231 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 803 citizens.

As many as 135 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,866,887 vaccine doses were administered, 5,375,279 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,864,035 people – the second dose, 3,367,780 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,793 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

