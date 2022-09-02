Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 cases, 554 recoveries

2 September 2022 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 437 new COVID-19 cases, 554 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 814,435 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 801,276 of them have recovered, and 9,813 people have died. Currently, 3,346 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,191 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,162,508 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,206 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 266 citizens, the second dose to 174 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 658 citizens. As many as 108 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,862,892 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,403 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,443 people – the second dose, 3,365,601 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz