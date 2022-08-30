Azerbaijan confirms 568 more COVID-19 cases, 612 recoveries

30 August 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 568 new COVID-19 cases, and 612 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 812,816 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 799,479 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,532 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,028 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,151,214 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,677 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 320 citizens, the second dose to 312 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 890 citizens. As many as 155 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,858,788 vaccine doses were administered, 5,373,573 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,862,806 people – the second dose, 3,363,343 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,066 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz