Azerbaijan confirms 585 more COVID-19 cases, 489 recoveries

21 August 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 585 new COVID-19 cases, 489 patients have recovered, and one patient have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 808,569 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 795,110 of them have recovered, and 9,785 people have died. Currently, 3,674 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,700 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,120,436 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,319 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 192 citizens, the second dose also to 174 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 809 citizens. As many as 144 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,848,567 vaccine doses were administered, 5,371,683 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,861,143 people – the second dose, 3,357,691 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,050 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz