Azerbaijan confirms 495 more COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries

4 August 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 495 new COVID-19 cases, 360 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 800,478 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 787,839 of them have recovered, and 9,755 people have died. Currently, 2,884 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,708 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,058,973 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,962 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 4.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 295 citizens, the second dose to 248 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,200 citizens. As many as 219 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,824,041 vaccine doses were administered, 5,367,712 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,491 people – the second dose, 3,342,589 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,249 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

