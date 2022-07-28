Azerbaijan confirms 357 more COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

28 July 2022 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 357 new COVID-19 cases, 298 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 797,638 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 785,735 of them have recovered, and 9,744 people have died. Currently, 2,159 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,219 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,036,499 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 2,106 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 28.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 406 citizens, the second dose to 121 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,332 citizens. Some 247 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,812,358 vaccine doses were administered, 5,365,873 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,467 people – the second dose, 3,335,146 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,872 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz