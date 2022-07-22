Azerbaijan confirms 337 more COVID-19 cases, 152 recoveries

22 July 2022 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 337 new COVID-19 cases, 152 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 795,832 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,508 of them have recovered, and 9,733 people have died. Currently, 1,591 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,087 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,018,167 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 2,210 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 417 citizens, the second dose to 113 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,416 citizens. Some 264 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,800,702 vaccine doses were administered, 5,363,408 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,833 people – the second dose, 3,327,959 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 252,502 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

