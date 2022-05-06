Azerbaijan registered 8 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 6.

Some 7 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,607 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,846 patients have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 52 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,556 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,829,482 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,663,010 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 4,242 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz