Azerbaijan registered 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 7.

Some 61 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,166 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,204 patients have recovered, and 9,703 people have died. Currently, 259 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,755 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,731,315 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,523,432 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 9,497 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

