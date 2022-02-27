By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 2,693 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 785,301 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 764,283 of them have recovered, and 9,400 people have died. Currently, 11,618 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,849 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,551,104 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 25,208 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,552 citizens, the second one to 1,372 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 20,744 citizens. Some 1,540 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 12,982,355 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,298,628 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,784,850 people - the second dose, 2,694,562 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 204,315 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz