Azerbaijan has detected 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 3,698 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 784,260 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 761,590 of them have recovered, and 9,378 people have died. Currently, 13,292 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,122 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,543,255 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 30,509 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 26.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,026 citizens, the second dose into 1,667 citizens, the third and more dose - into 25,274 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,542.

Totally, up until now, 12,957,147 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,297,076 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,783,478 people - the second dose, 2,673,818 people - the third and more dose, and 202,775 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.

