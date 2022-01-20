By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,186 new COVID-19 cases, 582 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 629,352 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 610,605 of them have recovered, and 8,564 people have died. Currently, 10,183 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,116 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,037,787 tests have been conducted so far.

