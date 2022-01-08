By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 630 new COVID-19 cases, 521 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 620,679 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 605,058 of them have recovered, and 8,437 people have died. Currently, 7,184 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,262 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,933,628 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 32,306 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 8.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,188 citizens, the second one 3,869 citizens and the booster dose – 25,249.

Totally, up until now, 11,471,597 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,181,783 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,692,515 people - the second dose and 1,597,299 people booster dose.

