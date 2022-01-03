By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 273 new COVID-19 cases, 576 patients have recovered, and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 617,952 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 601,645 of them have recovered, and 8,383 people have died. Currently, 7,924 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,337 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,883,101 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 80 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 18 citizens, the second one to 55 citizens and the booster dose – 7.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,365 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,419 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,664 people - the second dose and 1,500,282 people booster dose.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz