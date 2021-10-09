By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 904 new COVID-19 cases, 1,196 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers

Up until now, 490,130 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 470,861 of them have recovered, and 6,638 people have died. Currently, 12,631 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,664 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,932,673 tests have been conducted so far.

