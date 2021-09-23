By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,178 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 23.

Some 2,322 patients have recovered and 24 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 477,587 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 444,053 patients have recovered, 6,394 people have died. Currently, 27,140 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,331 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,790,724 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 8,169,473 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,668,637 citizens, and the second one to 3,500,836 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 62,588 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

