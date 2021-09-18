By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,042 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 18.

Some 3,224 patients have recovered and 29 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 470,985 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 430,717 patients have recovered, 6,280 people have died. Currently, 33,988 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,666 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,731,381 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,925,249 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,605,958 citizens, and the second one to 3,319,291 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 61,657 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

