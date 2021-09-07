By Ayya Lmahamad

In Azerbaijan, citizens aged 16-18 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 in exceptional cases, Azertag reported, quoting the Health Ministry.

Given the current epidemiological situation, the decision was made by the European Medicines Agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the injection of the mRNT Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to adolescents, the Scientific Medical Council of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry and the Scientific Committee of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units decided to vaccinate adolescents aged 16-18 with mRNT Pfizer (Comirnaty) against COVID-19 in exceptional cases.

Under the decision, for the vaccination of adolescents aged 16-18 a written request from one parent stating the reason for vaccination and the consent of both parents will be required. It should be noted that the vaccination of adolescents will be carried out in a centralized manner in the Baku Health Center.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10. The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

It should be noted that as of September 1, residents over 18 are required to have COVID-19 vaccines for use services of public catering establishments, hotels and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first applied as of May 31 for entry to sports and recreational centers and later for entry to concerts and weddings. In addition, a COVID-19 passport is required for attending the wedding ceremonies.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The quarantine regime in Azerbaijan is extended until 0600 (GMT +4) November 1.

