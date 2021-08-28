By Trend

COVID-19 passport will be required in Azerbaijan for attending the wedding ceremonies for up to 50 people, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decree on amending the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated May 26, 2021 'On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and eliminate some restrictions,'.

According to the decision, at festive events with the participation of up to 150 people, all guests over the age of 18 must have a document proving their full vaccination against COVID-19 or have an immunity certificate.

