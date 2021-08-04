By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 996 new COVID-19 cases, 202 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 4 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 346,878 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,694 of them have recovered, and 5,039 people have died. Currently, 8,145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,465 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,070,700 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 68,021 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 4.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,934 citizens, and the second one to 26,087 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,187,428 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,013,620 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2, 173,808 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

