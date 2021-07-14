14 July 2021 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Azerbaijani citizens from a high-risk group should be injected with the third (booster) dose of COVID-19 vaccine six months after the second dose, the Ministry of Health, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, Trend reports on July 14.
The mentioned group consists of healthcare workers, persons above 60 years old and people suffering with autoimmune diseases.
According to researches, a dose of any vaccine can be a booster, said the statement.
