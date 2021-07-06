By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 200,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Azerbaijan, the country's Acting Health Minister Teymur Musayev has said.

According to the agreement signed between Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Russian HUMAN VACCINE LLC, 300,000 doses of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine will be imported to the country. The first batch of this vaccine was delivered to the country on May 2.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks second among the CIS countries for the number of vaccinated citizens per capita.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan has registered 336,479 COVID-19 cases so far. Some 3,793,533 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,345,371 citizens, and the second one to 1,448,162 citizens.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.

