Azerbaijan registered 65 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 25.

Some 89 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 335,741 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,959 patients have recovered, 4,967 people have died. Currently, 815 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,728 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,713,779 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,218,651 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,070,526 citizens, and the second one to 1,148,125 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 72,301 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

