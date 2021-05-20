By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 437 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 20.

Some 893 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 331,477 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 318,502 patients have recovered, 4,828 people have died. Currently, 8,147 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,569 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,425,183 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,891,703 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,068,493 citizens, and the second one to 823,210 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 28,411 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

