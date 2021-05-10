By Trend

Some 170 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 26 citizens, and the second one to 144 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,687,567 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,005,704 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 681,863 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.