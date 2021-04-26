By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 806 new COVID-19 cases, 1,224 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 313,812 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 280,403 of them have recovered, and 4,402 people have died. Currently, 29,007 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,732 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,195,268 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, some 365 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 362 citizens, and the second one to three citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,423,660 citizens have been vaccinated, 939,460 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 484,200 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

---

