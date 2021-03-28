By Vafa Ismayilova

Most of the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Baku's Binagadi district, i.e 15 percent of all cases city-wide, www.koronavirusinfo.az website has reported.

Binagadi district is followed by Khatai (13.2 percent), Yasamal (12.2 percent), Sabunchu (10.8 percent), Narimanov (8.3 percent), Surakhani (8.2 percent), Nasimi (7.9 percent), Nizami and Khazar (6.9 percent each), Garadagh and Sabayil (5.1 percent each), Pirallahi (0.5 percent) districts.

Most of the cases of coronavirus infection - 52.9 percent of the total number of people infected in the country accounts for Baku.

It should be recalled that on March 27 Azerbaijan detected 1,690 new COVID-19 cases, 713 patients recovered and 19 patients died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers earlier reported.

