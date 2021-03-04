By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan on March 3 started vaccinating education workers against COVID-19.

About 20,000 citizens working in the education sphere and aged over 50 will receive vaccine dozes in the process that will last ten days.

Around 120 teachers are vaccinated on a daily basis in vaccination centers created in ten schools in Baku, Head of the Education Department of Baku city Mehriban Veliyeva told local media.

Azerbaijan started staged vaccination process on January 18, using China's Sinovac vaccine.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Citizens request vaccination by registering online. They are asked to take the online queue on the website randevu.its.gov.az, selecting the vaccination item, date and time. Upon completion of the registration, a message is sent, displaying the date, time and place where the first dose of the vaccine will be received.

As of March 4, some 337,315 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 1.9 billion ($1.1bn) from its state budget to fight the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Additionally, Azerbaijan will participate in clinical studies of the joint use of two vaccines - Sputnik V and a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with Oxford University.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and has taken a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country. Currently, Azerbaijan’s capital Baku accounts for 52.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in the country.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz