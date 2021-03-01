By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 1.

Some 71 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 234,662 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 228,839 patients have recovered, 3,223 people have died. Currently, 2,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,205 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,602,884 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

