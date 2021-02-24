By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 220 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 24.

Some 145 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 233,644 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 228,157 patients have recovered, 3,206 people have died. Currently, 2,281 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,915 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,571,016 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

