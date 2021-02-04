By Trend

Medical institutions in Azerbaijan are planned to be optimized amid the continuation of the process of introducing mandatory health insurance (MHI) in the country, Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the statement at a press conference on the results of 2020, which was held on February 4.

According to Aliyev , proposals are regularly prepared to update the package of services, which is presented to the appropriate structures.

