Azerbaijan has detected 402 new COVID-19 cases, 650 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 226,951 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 214,423 of them have recovered, and 2,998 people have died. Currently, 9,530 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,574 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,311,417 tests have been conducted so far.

