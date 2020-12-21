By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,505 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 21.

Some 3,028 patients have recovered and 43 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 203,593 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 142,807 patients have recovered, 2,253 people have died. Currently, 58,533 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,383 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,073,137 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

