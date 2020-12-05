By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,323 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 5.

Some 2,180 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 142,323 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 85,980 patients have recovered, 1,593 people have died. Currently, 54,750 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 20,778 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,817,804 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

