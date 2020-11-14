By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,849 new COVID-19 cases, 1,048 patients have recovered and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 73,429 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 54,049 of them have recovered, and 946 people have died. Currently, 18,434 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,325 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,502,707 tests have been conducted so far.

--

