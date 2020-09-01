By Ayya Lmahamad

Vaccine against COVID-19 developed by an Azerbaijani scientist in Turkey will be tested on people, National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan has reported.

According to the report, animal testing of two plant-based vaccines from COVID-19 was successful and now it can be tested on people.

The vaccine has been developed under the guidance of member of the Vaccine Scientific Committee of the Institute of Biotechnology of Turkey, Professor of Akdeniz University and corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Tarlan Mammadov.

It should be noted that Mammadov with a group of 20 people started to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 about four months ago.

He stated that the work on the creation of a new generation vaccine was carried out on "Nicotiana Benthamiana" plant.

Moreover, he noted that one dose of the vaccine they developed produces special immunity against COVID-19.

Mammadov noted that they have developed two vaccines, the results of which were extremely successful. He believes that the vaccine they produce will be safe and effective against all mutations.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev said on August 31 that Azerbaijan is currently actively working with several companies to bring the COVID vaccine to our country. “I hope that Azerbaijan will be among the first countries to receive the vaccine in this area because we have been working on this issue for some time.”

Azerbaijan, registered its first COVID-19 case on February 28 and introduced the special quarantine regime on March 24.

As of August 31, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million people, has registered 36,435 COVID-19 cases and 534 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 33,847. Currently, 2,054 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz