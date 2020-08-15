By Trend

Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan isn’t conditioned by occupancy rate in coronavirus hospitals, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 15, Trend reports.

According to her, the treatment period for patients with coronavirus in the intensive care units differs from the time of treatment at in-patient departments.

“The latter patients recover in 5-10 days, while the timing of recovery of the patients in t he intensive care units cannot be predicted,” Garayeva noted.

"Thus, when deciding on the introduction of quarantine, many factors are taken into account," she added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz