By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 211 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 13.

Some 91 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,915 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 31,269 patients have recovered, 500 people have died. Currently, 2,146 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,520 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 812,033 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

