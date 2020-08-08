By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 360 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 8.

Some 105 patients have been infected and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,481 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 30,056 patients have recovered, 488 people have died. Currently, 2,937 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,457 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 779,508 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz