Azerbaijan has detected 279 new COVID-19 cases, 592 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 32,157 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 26,474 patients have recovered, 454 people have died. Currently, 5,229 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,283 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 732,236 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

