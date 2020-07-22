By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 22.

Some 504 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died.

So far, 28,633 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 20,443 patients have recovered, 385 people have died. Currently, 7,805 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,221 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 649,953 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

