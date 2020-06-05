By Ayya Lmahamad

The Center for Public Health and Reforms of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan with the support of the UN Development Program and in cooperation with Ezgil Medical Technologies has created a special mobile application for use by medical workers, the ministry’s press service reported on June 2.

The main objective of the new MD Reference mobile application is to support doctors and nursing staff in the process of making clinical decisions. With this application, healthcare professionals will be able to improve the quality of medical care and improve their practice results. This easy-to-use mobile application will help doctors and other healthcare professionals to improve their skills and keep abreast of the latest and most relevant news in the field.

In addition, the creators of MD Reference added a special section devoted to the COVID-19 pandemic. This section of the mobile application contains the most important information for medical professionals: a manual on prevention of coronavirus infection, infection control, disinfection, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

This section will be an additional source of information and advice for our doctors who are constantly fighting hard against COVID-19.

It should be noted that MD Reference mobile application can be easily downloaded on Android devices from Google Play (Play Market). However, in the nearest future the application will also be available on devices with iOS operating system.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.

On June 4 a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in four cities and Absheron region during the upcoming weekend.

As of June 5, Azerbaijan has registered 6.552 COVID-19 cases and 78 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 3.737.

---

