By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 230 new COVID-19 cases, while 103 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Two citizens born in 1948 and 1950, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died.

To date, 4,989 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,125 have recovered, 58 people have died. Currently, 1,806 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals, of which 50 are assessed as severe, 67 are of moderate severity, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 289,603 tests were carried out in the country so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz